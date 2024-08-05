The Most Coal is Stockpiled at U.S. Power Plants Since 2020
Coal plant operators keep extra coal on hand because physical delivery constraints in the supply chain limit how quickly coal plants can increase their stockpiles.
Coal stockpiles at U.S. electric power plants totaled 138 million short tons at the end of May, the most since the first half of 2020 when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced electricity demand and coal consumption.
In the United States, coal is typically consumed by power plants following the seasonal pattern of electricity generation; most coa…