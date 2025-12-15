key attorney character is Nathan , played by actor Colm Feore , who serves as an oil company lawyer and administrator. Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

One of the most discussed scenes in the recent Landman episode isn’t about cartel violence, family drama, or oilfield bravado. It’s a financial conversation—short, dense, and easy to miss—that left a lot of viewers confused.

They’re talking about insurance.

But not the kind most people know.

Specifically, they’re talking about captive insurance—and once you understand what that is, the entire scene (and much of the show’s power structure) suddenly makes sense.

This isn’t about television drama.

This is about how modern risk is really managed in energy, infrastructure, and ESG-adjacent projects.

What Is a Captive Insurance Company (Plain English Refresher)

A captive insurance company is insurance a business creates for itself.

Instead of paying premiums to State Farm, AIG, or Lloyd’s of London, a large company sets up its own insurance company, often in a favorable jurisdiction. The operating company pays premiums to the captive. When losses occur, the captive pays the claims.

Think of it like this:

Instead of renting insurance forever, the company builds its own insurance house.

This is legal, common, and often smart—when done properly.

Captives are widely used by:

Energy companies

Infrastructure developers

Carbon and ESG projects

Agricultural co-ops

Healthcare systems

Public-private partnerships

Anywhere risk is complex, expensive, or politically sensitive.

Why Captives Matter in Energy & ESG Projects

Traditional insurers don’t like:

Regulatory uncertainty

Environmental liability

Long-tail risks (claims that show up decades later)

Politically controversial industries

Energy and ESG projects have all four.

So captives step in to:

Insure risks the market won’t touch

Keep costs predictable

Maintain operational control

Reassure investors and lenders

On paper, this looks like responsible risk management.

But here’s where Landman quietly tells a deeper story.

The Scene Explained: What They’re Really Saying

When characters discuss insurance structures, reserves, or “internal coverage,” they aren’t talking about safety.

They’re talking about who holds the risk when things go wrong.

A captive allows a company to say:

“We’re insured.”

But the real question is:

Insured by whom—and for whose benefit?

In Landman, the tension isn’t about whether risk exists.

It’s about where that risk lives.

And that’s where captives can quietly cross from tool to weapon.

How Captive Insurance Gets Abused (And Why This Matters)

A captive becomes problematic when it pretends to be insurance but doesn’t actually transfer risk.

Here’s how that happens—many of which are implied, not explained, in the show:

1. Fake or Exaggerated Risks

Companies insure bizarre or near-impossible events.

Premiums are paid.

Tax deductions are taken.

Claims never happen.

Money piles up—tax-advantaged.

That’s not insurance.

That’s tax parking.

2. Overpriced Premiums

The operating company pays far more than market rates.

Example:

Market insurance: $500K

Captive premium: $3M

The difference quietly shifts profit into a protected entity.

3. Claims That Never Get Paid

Real insurance pays claims.

Abusive captives:

Delay claims

Deny claims

Reclassify losses

If nothing ever gets paid, the “insurance” isn’t real.

4. Circular Money

Money flows like this:

Company → Captive → “Loan” → Company or affiliate

The risk never leaves.

The money never leaves.

It’s financial theater.

5. Government-Adjacent Risk Shifting (The ESG Angle)

This is the most important part—and the one Landman hints at without spelling out.

In public-private partnerships, carbon projects, and infrastructure deals:

Public money flows into projects

Risk is “insured” via private captives

When losses occur, liability becomes murky

The public absorbs the downside

The private entity keeps the upside

Everyone thinks the risk is covered.

But it isn’t—at least not in a way the public understands.

Why ESG Should Care (Deeply)

ESG frameworks focus heavily on:

Transparency

Accountability

Risk disclosure

Captive insurance sits right at the intersection of all three.

A well-run captive:

Makes projects safer

Stabilizes finances

Enables long-term planning

An abusive captive:

Hides environmental liability

Masks financial fragility

Delays cleanup and accountability

Transfers risk without consent

That’s not ESG failure because of energy.

That’s ESG failure because of governance.

What Landman Gets Right (Without Explaining It)

The show doesn’t demonize captives.

It doesn’t glorify them either.

Instead, it shows:

How risk is negotiated, not eliminated

How financial structures shape moral choices

How “being insured” doesn’t always mean “being protected”

That’s a far more honest portrayal than most ESG marketing decks.

Captive insurance is not good or bad.

It is powerful.

And like most powerful tools in energy and ESG ecosystems, the danger isn’t the mechanism—it’s who controls it, who benefits, and who bears the cost when the math breaks.

Landman doesn’t explain captive insurance.

But it shows you exactly why you should understand it.

And once you do, that scene stops being confusing—and starts being uncomfortable.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

ESG