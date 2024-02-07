The Juice is Loose! Energy Expert Bryce Releases New Docuseries on the Grid
The five-part docuseries, Juice: Power, Politics & The Grid, is now available for free on YouTube.
Energy expert, author and public speaker Robert Bryce has released a new docuseries that highlights how bad energy policy decisions are making the United States and other countries more vulnerable to power shortages and blackouts.
Bryce and colleague Tyson Culver decided to launch the project following the Texas blackout associated with Winter Storm Uri …