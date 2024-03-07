The Hottest New Job in Sustainability: ESG Controller
More Fortune 100 companies are hiring individuals who oversee sustainability disclosures, an emerging new role for many corporations.
The title "ESG controller" was virtually non-existent just two years ago. Now there are ESG controllers on the payroll at more than 50 Fortune 100 companies, where they oversee data systems and processes that underpin sustainability-related disclosures to regulatory bodies.
The role takes inspiration from financial controllers, who manage financial disc…