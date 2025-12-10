How a carbon pipeline in Nebraska exposes the quiet transfer of wealth from ethanol investors to private midstream operators — and why the mineral model was abandoned the moment carbon became lucrative.

When North Dakota and the Midwest first began pursuing carbon capture, policymakers insisted the projects were simple infrastructure: a pipeline, a storage site, and “community benefits.”

But the real value was never in the pipeline.

It was in the 45Q carbon tax credits — a federal revenue stream so lucrative it now outpaces the value of many mineral rights in the region.

That raises a deceptively simple question:

If 45Q carbon credits function like mineral rights — a resource created by the land and produced by the facility — who should own them?

The producer?

The landowner?

The state?

Or the pipeline company?

Nebraska just gave us a real-time answer.

And the answer explains everything.

The Trailblazer Pipeline: A $3 Billion Federal Money Machine

Tallgrass Energy is days away from activating its 392-mile Trailblazer CO₂ pipeline — a former natural gas line converted to move carbon dioxide from eleven ethanol plants across Nebraska and Iowa to a storage site in Wyoming.

The Nebraska Examiner framed it as a feel-good infrastructure story:

Rural communities receiving grants

Early childhood programs

Elder care

Volunteer fire departments

A “Trailblazer Community Fund” seeded with $500,000 and projected to offer $7 million over 10 years

It reads like a philanthropic partnership.

But underneath the ribbon-cutting optics lies a far bigger financial truth:

The ethanol industry just transferred more than $3 billion in federal value to Tallgrass Energy.

All by handing over their CO₂.

Not their land.

Not their equity.

Not their facilities.

Just their CO₂.

No wonder the ethanol industry is always looking for more subsidies, mandates and government handouts - they belong in the field growing corn, not in the boardrooms giving away their assets.

How the Numbers Work — and Why They Matter

A standard dry-mill ethanol plant emits roughly 275,000 tons of CO₂ per year.

Trailblazer connects 11 plants.

That means, roughly speaking:

**3,025,000 tons of CO₂ per year

×

$85 per ton (45Q credit)

$257 million per year in federal carbon credits

And over the 12-year federal credit window: $257 million × 12 years = $3.1 billion

That is the true economic engine behind Trailblazer — not the steel in the ground, not the pump stations, not the goodwill grants.

The carbon is the commodity.

45Q is the revenue stream.

And the pipeline company owns the rights.

Not the plant operators.

Not the farmers.

Not the co-ops.

Not the local communities.

Tallgrass does.

Why the Value Flows to Tallgrass — and Not the Producers

In oil and gas — the model ethanol leaders thought they were following — the rules are simple:

The producer owns the commodity

The pipeline gets a fee

The landowner controls what’s beneath their soil

And the state regulates the process

Carbon capture flips that upside down.

Under the 45Q system:

The pipeline operator owns the 45Q credits

The pipeline operator owns the revenue

The pipeline operator owns the tax benefits

The communities receive symbolic grants

The producers receive compliance benefits, not income

It is the reverse of the mineral model.

If ethanol plants produced oil, they would keep the value.

But because they produce CO₂ — and because Congress attached the value to who stores it, not who makes it — the midstream operator becomes the economic owner.

The ethanol industry created the carbon.

Tallgrass monetizes it.

The Mineral Rights Test: What Would Happen If Carbon Were Treated Like Oil?

Let’s apply the mineral rights logic that every rural landowner, co-op member, and energy producer understands intuitively.

If CO₂ were a resource:

1. The producer (ethanol plant) would own the commodity.

Just as the driller owns the oil.

2. The landowner would own the pore-space rights.

Just as they own the minerals.

3. The pipeline would earn a transport fee — not the entire value.

Just like every oil and gas pipeline in the United States.

But that’s not what happened.

Instead, federal policy was written so that:

The pipeline operator becomes the revenue owner

The producer becomes a compliance customer

The landowner becomes an obstacle to be managed

The state becomes an enabler, not an owner

This inversion wasn’t accidental.

It was engineered.

Trailblazer Shows the Transfer in Real Time

The Trailblazer Community Fund is being hailed as a “first-of-its-kind” benefit arrangement.

It is also:

0.27% of the total value being transferred.

Let that sink in.

Communities receive:

$7 million over 10 years

Tallgrass receives:

$3.1 billion over 12 years

That ratio alone explains why private equity, pipeline companies, and carbon-storage operators are sprinting into the carbon market while landowners and producers feel increasingly uneasy.

It’s not because they oppose carbon capture.

It’s because the benefits don’t follow the ownership logic of any other resource economy.

Why Ethanol Investors Should Pay Attention

Ethanol leaders believed carbon capture would:

Open new markets

Improve low-carbon fuel scores

Secure access to California and Canada

Protect the industry from policy risk

All of that is partly true.

But here’s the bigger truth:

Ethanol investors just surrendered ownership of the carbon economy to the midstream sector.

The one asset ethanol produces in abundance — CO₂ — is now more valuable per ton than many agricultural crops.

Yet ethanol producers don’t own that value.

They give it away.

And the federal government pays the pipeline operator for the privilege.

Landowners See It First Because They Feel It First

When landowners push back, they’re not resisting carbon.

They’re resisting the inversion.

The idea that:

They own the pore space

But have no claim to the value stored in it

That:

Their land is needed

But their rights are not

That:

They carry the geologic risk

But receive none of the economic benefit

It’s not ideological.

It’s structural.

And Trailblazer just put the structure on full display.

The Real Question for the Carbon Industry

If 45Q credits truly operate like mineral rights — a resource produced by industry and stored in rural America — why does the value skip the producers, the landowners, and the state entirely?

Why did the legislature allow it?

Why did co-ops accept it?

Why did ethanol investors sign off on it?

Why did communities receive a token instead of a stake?

Why was the resource economy of carbon outsourced before the public even knew it existed?

These are the questions people are currently asking in North Dakota and Trailblazer just forced into daylight.

Because now we can see the dollar amounts.

Not projections.

Not hypotheticals.

Real numbers.

Real transfers.

Real winners.

And real losers.

The Blueprint Becomes Visible

Trailblazer is the model:

Repurpose existing pipeline

Capture a federal revenue stream

Frame community grants as “partnerships”

Leave ethanol investors believing they gained an advantage

Leave landowners believing they avoided Summit-style fights

Leave the pipeline company holding the carbon rights, the credits, and the cash

This is the new midstream:

not oil, not gas — tax credits.

And unless states rewrite the rules, the value of carbon will continue flowing not to the people who produce it or the people who host it, but to the companies who transport it.

The mineral model is gone. A state-controlled credit model has replaced it.

Trailblazer shows the shift already in full motion — the carbon-credit economy is operating at full speed. North Dakota, for its part, isn’t slowing that momentum; it is working to export its pore-space aspirations and slick permitting model across other states to keep the system aligned, predictable, and profitable.

The only group applying any real friction is the landowners. Many of them support carbon capture. What they don’t support is a railroad-style ramrod that sidelines property rights in the rush to secure credits and build corridors of control.

There are also a handful of environmental groups protesting the buildout, though even within those circles there is confusion about what the projects actually do, who benefits, and where the risks lie. That confusion itself is another warning sign — a clue that the pace and pressure behind this multi-trillion-dollar molecular-rights transfer may be outpacing public understanding, informed consent, and basic transparency.

Which brings us back to the core question: Who owns the molecular rights to carbon?

And if that answer has already been assumed for everyone, maybe it’s time to step back and have that conversation — because without it, carbon management begins to look like a modern railroad grab, a system designed to control as many aspects of human life as possible.

Carbon is the building block of life.

It might be worth a discussion or two before its ownership is consolidated by a handful of billionaires and political insiders.

Why Carbon Credits Have Become More Valuable Than Mineral Rights

When people hear that 45Q carbon credits are “worth more than mineral rights,” it sounds exaggerated — until they see the math, the ownership structure, and the legal framework that sits underneath the system.

There are several structural reasons carbon credits are now more valuable than oil, gas, coal, gravel, or any traditional mineral asset.

1. A Guaranteed Revenue Stream With No Market Risk

Mineral rights rise and fall with:

supply and demand

commodity cycles

global outages

war, OPEC decisions, or economic downturns

Carbon credits do not.

45Q pays out regardless of market conditions.

It’s a government-backed annuity — predictable, indexed, and locked in for years.

No mineral right has ever had that level of guaranteed revenue.

2. No Depletion Curve

Oil wells decline over time.

Coal seams thin out.

Gas reservoirs drop in pressure.

But carbon credits do not deplete.

Every ton injected creates a new credit.

Every year of operation renews the revenue.

Every expansion of capture increases the payout.

Mineral rights weaken over time.

Carbon credits get stronger the more the system grows.

3. Easier to Scale Than Minerals

If you want more oil, you drill a new well.

If you want more carbon credits, you:

add another ethanol plant

add another emitter

expand capture equipment

increase injection rates

It is infinitely scalable in ways mineral rights simply aren’t.

4. No Exploration Risk

Oil and gas require:

seismic surveys

exploratory wells

dry-hole risks

capital that might never pay back

Carbon credits require none of that.

The molecule is already guaranteed because the emissions already exist.

There is zero exploration uncertainty.

5. The State Controls the Resource — Not the Landowner

Mineral rights belong to whoever owns the minerals beneath the ground.

Carbon credits, however, belong to whoever the state declares controls:

the pore space

the CO₂ stream

the storage agreement

the verification process

This means the state effectively manufactures the credit — and can assign ownership through permitting and legislation.

Mineral owners cannot do that.

Pipeline companies cannot do that.

Even emitters cannot do that alone.

Only the state has this power.

Which is why states and large developers fight fiercely to control the framework.

6. Credits Are Transferable, Tradeable, and Convertible

Mineral rights can be leased or sold, but they are limited by geology and location.

Carbon credits can be:

traded

securitized

collateralized

bundled

sold across state lines

monetized in global markets

stacked with LCFS or voluntary credits

They act more like a financial instrument than a physical resource.

In finance, mobility = value.

Mineral rights are not mobile.

Carbon credits are.

7. Carbon Credits Are Politically Guaranteed

A mineral right has:

zero political guarantee

zero fixed price

zero mandated buyer

Carbon credits have:

a fixed federal payout for 12+ years

bipartisan support (because they benefit different constituencies)

a built-in customer: the U.S. Treasury

Mineral rights have to fight for value.

Carbon credits are pre-arranged wealth.

8. Carbon Is Infinite; Minerals Are Finite

You can run out of oil.

You cannot run out of carbon emissions.

As long as humans:

drive

farm

manufacture

refine

generate power

carbon will be produced.

That makes the credit engine functionally bottomless.

9. Credits Reward Infrastructure—Not Ownership

Mineral rights reward the landowner.

Carbon credits reward:

the pipeline

the storage operator

the utility

the cooperative

the engineering firm

the financial entity

It is the inversion of the oil & gas model.

The value flows upward toward institutions, not outward toward landowners.

10. Carbon Credits Produce Multi-Trillion-Dollar Future Markets

Minerals fuel a trillion-dollar industry.

Carbon management creates multi-trillion-dollar industries:

pipelines

monitoring

storage

compliance

verification

credit trading

offsets

carbon accounting software

Minerals create local economies.

Carbon creates regulatory economies that plug into global financial systems.

Put simply:

Mineral rights depend on geology.

Carbon credits depend on policy.

Geology is unpredictable.

Policy, once entrenched, is unstoppable.

Which is why the value has shifted — and the entire debate now centers on a question that has never been asked in American history until now:

Who owns the molecular rights to carbon?

And why is that question being answered before the public even knows the terms?

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

