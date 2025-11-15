Here’s something interesting — a file that doesn’t exist anywhere but in the real world.

Let’s talk about ghosts.

Not the scam texts promising remote work for $500 a day.

Not the shady “pending Venmo transfer” scheme the FTC warns you about.

Not even the boiler-room hustlers offering “urgent remote positions.”

Those are amateur haunts.

The real ghosts live on corporate websites, HR portals, and state-funded workforce dashboards — job openings that companies never intended to fill.

Jobs created not to hire people,

but to harvest public money,

manipulate labor statistics,

inflate economic reports,

and justify subsidies without accountability.

Everyone’s talking about ghost jobs as the newest telemarketing scam.

But the bigger con is happening in broad daylight —

legitimate companies collecting taxpayer dollars for workforce shortages while never hiring a soul.

And that’s the trouble with ghosts:

they leave digital breadcrumbs, not official records.

Let’s open the file.

1. The Illusion of Urgency

You’ve seen these postings:

“Urgently hiring!”

“Immediate need!”

“Multiple openings!”

Three months later:

no replies, no interviews, no hires.

Workers know the truth.

One professional wrote this in a viral LinkedIn confession:

“Companies are still posting fake jobs.

I’m tired of pretending this isn’t happening.” She listed the motives:

• look like they’re growing

• collect résumés for later

• impress investors

• keep current employees from asking for raises And she ended with this:

“It’s not just misleading. It’s cruel.”

Cruel — profitable — and perfectly legal.

Unless, of course, you try being honest.

2. The Public Doesn’t Know the Real Ghost Story

Media outlets frame ghost jobs as scams targeting workers.

Sure — that exists.

But the more dangerous ghost jobs are created by companies receiving workforce development money, tax credits, and hiring subsidies.

CNBC reported that these postings “add another layer of uncertainty” to an already distorted labor market.

But uncertainty isn’t the crime.

The crime is funding fiction.

3. The No-Accountability Loophole

Here’s the part no bureaucrat wants in writing:

A company can collect workforce development funding without hiring anyone.

Ghost job cycle:

Post a job Report it to the state Claim workforce shortage Apply for grants Collect résumés Never interview Never hire

Repeat next quarter.

Apollo Technical found:

40% of companies admit to posting jobs they don’t plan to fill

30% keep at least one ghost job “active” at all times

That’s not a glitch.

That’s a revenue model.

And if an elected official has been chanting “workforce development” and “labor shortages” longer than two legislative sessions, odds are they’ve stumbled onto the latest cash spigot on the government subsidy ATM — and they’re not letting go.

4. The Workforce Theatre

Everyone in the ecosystem benefits from the illusion:

Companies get subsidies

NGOs & PPPs get funding

State agencies get metrics

Workforce boards get renewals

Development groups get press releases

Then the Hechinger Report pulls back the curtain:

Career training companies and workforce NGOs receive billions in federal dollars

with little oversight and no requirement to prove job placement.

Billions.

Training people for jobs

that aren’t real,

never existed,

or will never be filled.

This isn’t employment.

It’s performance.

A little managerial theatre for the bureaucrats,

a paid field trip for whoever’s cashing the grant checks —

and the taxpayer gets the bill.

5. The Ghost in the Machine

Every ghost job feeds the digital ecosystem:

job boards

résumé farms

algorithmic “labor shortage” indicators

government data dashboards

workforce-development audits

community-college planning

federal economic models

A single fake job posting can ripple through state and federal systems like a false-positive on an economic heart monitor.

It creates the illusion of prosperity

while the patient is crashing.

This isn’t just a ghost job.

It’s a ghost economy.

6. The Human Cost

The worker applies.

Rewrites their résumé.

Tailors their cover letter.

Prepares for interviews that never come.

Checks email.

Refreshes job portals.

Waits.

Wonders.

Hurts.

The cost isn’t just time.

It’s identity.

It’s confidence.

It’s trust.

Ghost jobs drain communities of belief —

belief in employers, in institutions, in the possibility of upward mobility.

When real people realize they were used as data points

for someone else’s funding proposal,

something breaks.

And that fracture runs through entire towns.

7. The Architects & Enablers

Ghost jobs aren’t accidents.

They aren’t “oversights.”

They aren’t misunderstandings.

They are constructed by:

executives signing off on grant applications

managers instructed to “keep requisitions open”

HR staffers copying old postings forward each month

PPPs and NGOs reporting “demand” to justify their budgets

This isn’t passive neglect.

It’s an active supply chain of enablement.

Workers think they’re applying for opportunity.

But the people on the other end know the job doesn’t exist.

They’re just feeding the dashboard, the quarterly report, the grant renewal.

The architect gets the government money.

The employees carry out the fraud as “standard HR practice.”

And the company books get a little healthier.

It’s the perfect crime.

No victims with names.

No crime scene.

Just paperwork.

8. The Erosion Effect

When a taxpayer realizes they’ve been ghosted by their own economy —

used by a company that receives workforce dollars,

ignored by a system claiming to fix “labor shortages,”

benched while NGOs and preferred start-ups receive endless public funding —

they check out.

They stop trusting job postings.

They stop working with local workforce agencies.

They stop attending job fairs.

They stop believing the promises of “innovation hubs” and “economic development boards.”

This isn’t apathy.

It’s self-defense.

Ghost jobs don’t just waste time.

They corrode civic participation.

They rot trust.

They hollow out local economies from the inside.

A working-class town can survive unemployment.

But it cannot survive disillusionment.

9. The Start-Up That Never Hires

Then there’s the most modern ghost of all:

the start-up that never hires.

These companies raise money off pitch decks,

call themselves “lean,”

and take workforce development funds

for jobs they never intend to fill.

AI writes code.

AI handles support.

AI performs R&D.

And AI doesn’t file W-2s.

But as long as job postings stay “active,”

the subsidies keep coming.

No workers.

No payroll.

No accountability.

Just a clean grant pipeline and a very photogenic ribbon cutting.

They don’t want employees.

They want eligibility.

They’re not building companies.

They’re building funding vehicles disguised as innovation.

Ghost jobs aren’t an accident. They’re an investment — one funded handsomely by the federal government.

Start with the $5.3 billion funneled into WIOA in 2022. Of that, $3.2 billion flowed to states for the “adult, youth, and dislocated worker” programs. These programs just happen to measure their success by the number of open jobs — not the number of filled ones.

Then came the American Rescue Plan, a blueprint for workforce theatre:

$1 billion to “transform regional economies”

$500 million to create “Good Jobs”

$500 million in “Economic Adjustment Assistance”

State spending has also significantly increased, with a total of $1.76 billion committed in 2020, plus additional funding through state-specific budgets and grant programs like those from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Call it stimulus, call it development, call it progress — but the accounting treats job postings as proof of economic life.

So the ghost jobs stay up.

The dashboards stay green.

The grants keep flowing.

And the only people actually transforming anything are the ones converting federal dollars into executive salaries, vacant listings, and ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

A billion dollars for jobs that exist only on paper.

It’s not waste — it’s a system working exactly as designed.

Case Notes

Ghost stories exist because something isn’t right in the house.

This isn’t a labor crisis.

It’s a truth crisis.

And until workforce dollars are tied to actual hires

instead of theatrical postings,

America isn’t facing a shortage of workers.

It has a pipeline full of government-funded ghosts

and an economy that runs on taxpayer-backed fiction.

