The First ESG Disclosure Guidance for China's Insurance Industry Released
Significant contributions were made from insurer Ping An Insurance, for the second time.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (Ping An) was represented by Richard Sheng, Secretary of the Board of Directors of Ping An Group, at the launch of the Guidance for Disclosure of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Information for Insurance Institutions, hosted by the Insurance Association of China.
The Guidance is the first self-r…