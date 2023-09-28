The Financial Currents of Money: Unraveling the History of Payment for Order Flow
How Robinhood and Game Stop showed the world that Bernie Madoff's financial model is still being used today.
In the vast ocean of financial markets, Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) has emerged as a powerful undercurrent shaping the landscape of stock trading. To truly understand its significance, we must embark on a historical voyage through the turbulent waters of PFOF.
Today Join our ESG University Class as we navigate the twists and turns of its evolution, fr…