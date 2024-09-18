The Evolution of Mental Health Over the Past 50 Years: Breaking Stigmas, Challenging Policies, and Fighting for Change
In the 1970s, mental health was often regarded as a taboo subject. Disorders such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder were poorly understood and frequently stigmatized.
Over the past half-century, mental health awareness and treatment have undergone a profound transformation. From a time when mental illnesses were shrouded in stigma and misunderstood, to today’s era of greater awareness and advocacy, the journey has been fraught with setbacks and hard-won victories. The evolution of mental health care and perceptions h…