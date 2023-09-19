The Evolution of Citizen Journalism: A Challenge to Government Transparency, Freedom of the Press, and the Dilemma of Policing Policy vs. the Law
From personal printing presses to smartphones, citizen journalism continues to challenge the mainstream story of record.
In an era characterized by rapid technological advancements and an ever-increasing demand for transparency and accountability, citizen journalism has emerged as a powerful force in challenging the status quo.
This grassroots movement, driven by ordinary individuals armed with smartphones and social media accounts, has played a pivotal role in holding go…