The ESG Show: The CEO And ESG

The ESG Show asks a blunt question: what’s a CEO to do when ESG is both a regulatory mandate and a political lightning rod?

Host: Michael Baxter, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Techopian

Special Guests: Tanya Popeau, Tanya is the Director of Synthesis - her expertise lies in innovation and sustainability. She has worked with the world’s leading corporates, non-profits, government agencies and academic institutions, to design breakthrough innovations to global challenges. Her clients have included Unilever, the United Nations, UK government, UCL and the University of Chicago. She has worked across the globe in Africa, Asia, the US and the UK.

Ellen Williams, a sustainability professional turned CEO, helping businesses successfully complete their strategic initiatives.

Cal Burlock, the Founder and CEO of DRIVEN Systems dba STEMreps.

Martin Welsh CEO of Booth Welsh, a Scottish engineering company which employs over 300 people.

ESG Today host Michael Baxter steers a fast, idea-dense hour that blends live discussion, audience questions, and a field interview—keeping the focus squarely on how leadership, culture, and measurement turn ESG from a checkbox into strategy.

Core threads: Europe’s reporting regime (CSRD) and enforcement signals; the CEO’s dilemma between U.S. backlash and EU compliance; three ESG leadership archetypes; AI’s role in reporting and supply-chain transparency; culture and purpose as hiring magnets; and why data discipline—not slogans—separates winners from “Blockbuster” laggards.

Three Main Takeaways

1) ESG is a leadership model, not a silo.

Across the panel, the message is consistent: ESG only works when the CEO embeds it in every decision—finance, product, supply chain, and people—rather than outsourcing it to a tiny sustainability team.

Tanya’s three archetypes are a sharp rubric: Visionaries redesign the business for dual value (profit + impact), Action-Oriented leaders are iterating toward that frontier, and Blockbusters are the denialists writing glossy reports while the market moves on.

Ellen’s operator lens adds the why: when the chief executive engages, ESG shifts from “initiative” to “imperative,” aligning incentives across the org chart.

2) Measurement is the unlock; transparency and collaboration keep you honest.

Martin Welsh’s interlude is the episode’s spine: “you can’t monitor what you haven’t measured.”

Booth Welsh cut gas use dramatically by empowering a <25 cohort and tracking the right KPIs—proof that data + culture beats mandate-theater. Cal and Ellen extend it: data-driven leadership demands transparency (tell the team when you miss the mark) and collaboration (invite employees and stakeholders to fix it).

In practice, that looks like clear KPIs, board-level visibility, and open feedback loops that turn audits into continuous improvement.

3) AI is already part of ESG’s plumbing—use it thoughtfully.

The panel avoids AI hype and gets specific: AI helps stitch scattered ESG data into auditor-ready reports, maps supply-chain risks (labor, emissions, water), and powers digital product passports (think fashion repair/reuse).

The caution is energy footprint and governance: as AI scales, its own sustainability matters. The pragmatic stance: treat AI as a control tower for data quality, while your people—culture, values, domain savvy—decide what “good” looks like.

Other Topics of Note

Regulatory cross-winds: The show contrasts EU enforcement heat (with talk of fines/jail in some member states) against U.S. political pushback. CEOs can’t hide: doing “nothing” is itself a strategic choice with risk.

Backlash resilience: Cal argues that standards ≠ “bad regulation”; they’re simply high bars that reward operators. Standing firm with evidence—and values—matters.

Talent & purpose: Younger employees are interviewing you on culture, flexibility, and mission, not just salary. Purpose-led firms recruit and retain better.

CSO pipeline reality: Consensus says a Chief Sustainability Officer becoming CEO isn’t common yet. First step is parity—getting CSOs fully integrated with CFO/CTO peers and core operating cadence.

Conclusion

Episode 35 lands a clear brief for CEOs: set the tone, pick the metrics, publish the truth, and mobilize your people. If you treat ESG like compliance theater, you’re the next Blockbuster case study.

Treat it like strategy—data-anchored, AI-enabled, culture-powered—and it becomes a growth engine. The show’s blend of boardroom candor and shop-floor pragmatism makes this a useful listen for any leader trying to convert obligations into advantage.

