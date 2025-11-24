The ESG Show: The African Perspective

The ESG Show sets itself a hard task: take the abstract, often Euro-centric conversation about ESG and run it through an African lens without slipping into either victimhood or virtue signaling.

Host: Michael Baxter - Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Techopian

Host Michael starts with a provocative move—playing a clip of Jordan Peterson interviewing Magatte Wade, where Wade essentially argues that aggressive climate policy is a death sentence for 1.3 billion people, most of them African. From there, Michael and his guests spend the next 50 minutes stress-testing that claim against the realities of climate risk, energy poverty, corruption, and the massive opportunity sitting in Africa’s sun, wind, and human capital.

Michael is joined by three African ESG practitioners who live in the tension between climate ambition and development reality:

Abbas Agbaje (Lagos, Nigeria) – an ESG and impact professional with a decade of experience in integrating environmental and social lenses into multi-million-dollar projects across sub-Saharan Africa. Former VP of ESG & Social Impact at Karama Capital; now founder of Impact Crest Consulting and a technical anchor for the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s sustainability policy commission.

Ninah Marjorie Nakiyimba - Lawyer, Sustainability Development Consultant and ESG Risk Management for Multi National Corporations (Uganda) – a lawyer and sustainability consultant working in ESG risk management at Stanbic Bank Uganda, with prior experience creating ESG frameworks at DFCU Bank. She spends a lot of time where law, banking, and real-world sustainability collide.

Sunday Ojo - Sustainability/ESG Consultant at Richflood Ltd– a certified ESG and sustainability professional with cross-sector experience, advising corporates and working with DFIs (World Bank, IFC, AFD, US DFC, Afreximbank, etc.) on ESG integration, disclosure, and alignment with global frameworks.

Together they walk through:

The “climate scam” narrative versus climate justice and climate reality in Africa.

Africa’s huge wind and solar advantage and the role of green hydrogen, green steel, and industrialization.

Whether the continent is ready for ESG data, ratings, and serious climate finance.

Nigeria’s Sustainable Banking Principles and what sustainable finance looks like in practice.

Corruption, uneven playing fields, and the limits of sanctions and regulation-only approaches.

Greenwashing and the Unilever Kenya tea-plantation scandal as a cautionary tale.

The episode flows like a panel you’d want to see at COP—but with fewer talking points and more candid frustration about finance, policy gaps, and implementation.

Africa isn’t just a climate victim—done right, it’s a climate opportunity engine.

Michael’s opening monologue rejects the idea that climate change is a Western scam designed to keep Africa poor, even while he acknowledges that some people do wield climate politics that way. He leans hard into a different thesis: climate change is real, and the transition it forces might actually be Africa’s biggest economic opportunity in a century.

His argument is deceptively simple: central and southern Africa are both extremely sunny and, as IRENA data shows, among the windiest regions on earth. That combination makes the continent almost uniquely positioned for high-capacity renewables and, by extension, green hydrogen and products like green steel and ammonia. Because hydrogen is expensive to transport, the logical play is to produce finished products in Africa rather than just ship raw materials out.

The guests don’t disagree—but they sharpen the point: those opportunities only matter if climate finance actually flows. Right now, it doesn’t, at least not anywhere near the scale implied by NDCs or the oft-promised $100 billion per year.

So the episode delivers a nuanced takeaway: Africa has the technical and resource conditions to leapfrog into a clean-industry hub, but without climate finance and thoughtful sequencing, “opportunity” remains a nice PowerPoint slide while communities deal with floods, desertification, and energy poverty today.

ESG finance in Africa is evolving fast—but corruption and capacity gaps still warp the playing field.

The strongest stretch of the episode may be the deep dive into Nigeria’s Sustainable Banking Principles. Abbas and Sunday explain how, a decade ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the bankers’ committee built a nine-principle framework that forced ESG into the mainstream of banking practice: environmental and social risk management on portfolios, banks cutting their own footprint (including renewables-powered ATMs), new products for women and underserved communities, and increased lending into renewables and inclusion.

It’s a rare concrete example of regulators and banks moving in the same direction on sustainability rather than waiting for foreign pressure. Nina complements this with a frank assessment from Uganda: the U.S. embassy can see investment potential, but corruption—especially in procurement—makes ESG enforcement and fair competition incredibly hard. Firms from highly regulated jurisdictions are spending real money on ESG processes; local and regional competitors often don’t, and bribe-distorted procurement undermines both ESG and basic market fairness.

The takeaway is that finance-driven models of ESG—integrating E, S, and G factors into credit and investment decisions—are more promising than sanctions-only approaches, but they’re still running into governance realities that can’t be wished away with glossy sustainability reports.

ESG only works if it’s credible—greenwashing is the quickest way to hand ammo to the skeptics.

Nina’s segment on Unilever’s Kenya tea farms lands like a warning shot. On one side, you have Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan—carefully branded commitments about sustainable sourcing and reduced environmental impact. On the other, a BBC documentary and longstanding reports of serious human-rights abuses on those same tea plantations, with perpetrators employed for decades.

That gap between marketing and lived reality is exactly what fuels the cynicism voiced in the Jordan Peterson/Magatte Wade clip at the top of the show. Nina connects the dots cleanly: ESG reports can be and are manipulated; sustainability language often focuses on what’s easy to measure or market (carbon) while ignoring messy issues like labor, sexual abuse, or local power structures.

Her prescription is straightforward but demanding: independent third-party audits, transparent disclosure, accountability for people who sign off on misleading ESG claims, and a cultural shift where ESG is seen as justice and responsibility, not just investor relations. By the time Sunday points out that too many companies chase ESG as a reporting exercise rather than a behavioral change, the message is clear—if ESG wants to maintain legitimacy in Africa, it has to be brutally honest about its own failures and not just chase high scores from ratings agencies.

Other Topics of Note

The episode returns several times to the “climate justice vs. climate scam” narrative. Abbas, Nina, and Sunday all acknowledge why some Africans hear Western climate messaging as hypocrisy—after all, rich countries industrialized on fossil fuels and are still missing their climate-finance pledges. But they push back on outright denial: climate change is already hitting Africa via floods, desertification, water stress, and air-pollution-linked health problems.

The real fight isn’t over whether to act, they argue, but how to sequence and finance a just transition that doesn’t sacrifice development.

There’s also a substantial discussion of whether Africa is “ready” for ESG ratings and data-driven assessment. Abbas notes that data is still patchy, but things have improved significantly over the last 5–10 years as finance institutions, DFIs, and global frameworks (like PRI, PSI, and GRI) push companies to collect environmental, social, and governance metrics. South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt are held up as early movers, but the consensus is that Africa can’t wait for perfect data before using ESG as a tool; it has to build the plane while it flies.

The segment on extractive industries in resource-rich countries like Guinea and the DRC is sobering. Despite the critical minerals boom feeding “fancy phones and laptops,” conditions in many mines still involve child labor, human-rights abuses, and public-health crises from exposure to contaminants.

Abbas notes that many DFIs shy away from these projects altogether because of the risk profile, while others take the opposite view—that you need “skin in the game” to drive change from within. Either way, water stress, resettlement, and conflict over scarce resources make ESG in mining a live wire rather than a box-ticking exercise.

Audience questions in the final segment crystallize the discussion: one viewer sums it up as “need transition, need finance, need to evaluate environmental and social performance,” and the panel basically agrees. But Nina and Sunday stress that the missing piece is measurement—Africa has plenty of initiatives, but their impacts are often not rigorously quantified, which makes it harder to convince investors to scale up funding.

Conclusion

As a piece of audio, Episode 17 is more earnest than slick. There are tech glitches, an unplanned Rocky Horror ad, and a host fighting a stubborn cough. But the rough edges actually work in its favor; it feels less like a polished corporate webinar and more like a real conversation among people who live with these trade-offs every day.

For listeners in the ESG, energy, and development space—especially those sitting in London, Brussels, or New York making policy or capital-allocation decisions about Africa—this episode is a needed recalibration. It reminds you that climate policy is not an academic thought experiment for the continent; it’s about whether people can afford to keep the lights on, whether corruption will undercut serious actors, and whether “green growth” will be more than a slogan.

If you’re looking for sharp soundbites and a simple verdict on ESG in Africa, you won’t get it here. What you do get is something more valuable: a layered, grounded, sometimes uncomfortable exploration of how climate justice, finance, governance, and opportunity actually intersect south of the Sahara.

On balance, it’s a strong listen—call it a 4/5—especially for anyone who’s tired of hearing about Africa only as a climate victim and wants to hear from Africans actively shaping the ESG conversation on their own terms.



