The ESG Show: Putting the ‘S’ Back in ESG

This episode of The ESG Show opens with a wry parable about forgetting an iPhone and quickly spirals into bigger questions: what does technology do to us, and how do we stay human while chasing sustainability targets?

Host: Michael Baxter, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Techopian

Ray Edgar — entrepreneur/coach focused on “adaptive spaces” and purpose-led transformation.

Art van der Horst — co-founder, 360 Degree Horizons; practitioner of Inner Development Goals (IDGs) and change leadership.

Michael Hammond — author of Evolve Agility; advocate of vertical facilitation (growing inner capacity to handle complexity).

Host and guests frame the “S” in ESG not as philanthropy or HR wallpaper, but as the engine—human capability, purpose, and culture—without which the “E” and “G” stall out.

Topics range from Apple’s Vision Pro ad and tech’s pull on attention, to Joanna Macy’s Active Hope, to burnout, hybrid work battles, and why organizations should report on (and build) inner capabilities alongside SDGs.

1) The “S” is human capacity, not window dressing.

The episode reframes Social as the flywheel for ESG: engagement, agency, meaning, and the developmental “scaffolding” that lets people sense-make together. Edgar argues that companies hemorrhage value when strategy collides with low trust and poor information flow; the fix isn’t a new dashboard, it’s spaces where people can surface fragmented realities and co-create action. Practically, that looks like facilitation over edict, learning loops over memos, and purpose that shows up in meeting design, not posters.

2) Inner Development Goals are the missing bridge from SDGs to action.

Van der Horst positions IDGs (five domains: Being, Thinking, Relating, Collaborating, Acting; 23 competencies) as a social tool, not a self-help list. When teams check in on which capacities are “alive this week,” the conversation changes from compliance to capability. The big idea: we won’t hit external sustainability targets without upgrading the inner skills to navigate volatility, ambiguity, and tradeoffs—together.

3) Leadership must shift from command-and-control to “grow the growers.”

Hammond’s vertical facilitation pushes beyond content and behavior training into designed “heat experiences” that reshape how leaders make meaning. Instead of getting people to comply, leaders build environments where people can see the system that “has” them and exercise discernment. In this view, the job of leadership is to cultivate leaders—intelligence, creativity, and relationship quality—then let those capacities compound across the org.

Other Topics of Note

Tech & Attention: The smartphone/AR riff is a memorable on-ramp to ESG’s human side: if our cognition is hijacked, our “S” degrades, and so do decisions across E and G.

Active Hope: Macy’s three stories (Business-as-Usual, Great Unraveling, Great Turning) offer a map for closing the values-to-action gap; hope becomes a practice, not a mood.

Workplace Reality Check: Burnout and the backlash against hybrid reflect a trust and purpose deficit, not just policy friction; the panel favors co-created norms over mandates.

Education & Policy: Hints of universities and some governments piloting IDG-aligned curricula; the throughline is culture change at scale, not a niche L&D trend.

Receipts that land with execs: The Gallup stat on disengagement costing ~9% of global GDP gives CFO-friendly weight to investing in “S.”

A thoughtful, human-centric hour that treats the “S” as strategy, not charity. If you’re an ESG lead, CSO, people/ops head, or energy executive trying to move beyond reporting theater, this episode delivers a coherent playbook: build inner capacity, redesign conversations, and let purpose drive the portfolio.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

