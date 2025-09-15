The ESG Show: ISO & ESG Through a Cyber Lens

The latest episode of the ESG show, “ESG Through a Cyber Lens,” is a masterclass in connecting corporate responsibility, environmental sustainability, and cybersecurity into one coherent framework.

Over the course of the conversation, the host and an impressive lineup of guests tackle the critical intersections of ESG principles and the growing challenges of cyber resilience, governance, and behavioral awareness.

Host: Michael Baxter, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Techopian

This week’s special guest are:

Marti Burgess, a partner at Knights, a national law firm

Penny Jackson, who designs and delivers cybersecurity board-level crisis command exercises with a lens on the impacts on the communications chain and employee behavioural response during a cyber crisis

Kelvin Robson, Greensafe IT Rupert Irons, the Business Director for C3IA Solutions Business Development Manager (Group) / Head of Greensafe Waste

Geoff Revill from SWCSC and Safe Space One Ltd

Key Themes and Takeaways

ESG and Fiduciary Duty The episode opens by dispelling the myth that ESG initiatives conflict with a company’s fiduciary duty. Instead, the argument is made that environmental, social, and governance considerations—and particularly cybersecurity—are integral to a company’s long-term viability. A business that ignores cyber risk or sustainability, the panel argues, is neglecting its core duty to stakeholders. Behavioral Science and Cybersecurity Referencing Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking, Fast and Slow, the discussion pivots to human error as the weak link in most cyber breaches—accounting for up to 80% of incidents. Behavioral science, training, and culture change emerge as critical tools for strengthening cyber resilience and ensuring employees become part of the defense rather than the problem. Insights from Legal and Policy Experts Marty, a corporate lawyer, explains new UK cyber regulations coming into effect in April 2024, which impose stricter obligations on manufacturers and businesses to secure technology and protect data. These regulations, combined with ESG principles, make cybersecurity a legal, ethical, and operational priority for companies. Voices from Industry and Government Guests like Jeff Revel and Rupert Irons highlight how board-level engagement is essential for both ESG and cyber governance. Without top-down commitment, cyber resilience and ESG goals remain underfunded, poorly understood, and vulnerable to crises.

Penny Jackson’s insights on crisis communication and behavioral training offer a pragmatic view: organizations need “muscle memory” for cyber incidents, ensuring structured responses rather than chaotic reactions. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities A recurring theme is supply chain risk, especially after revelations about the Ministry of Defence contractor breach. The panel warns that the weakest link in a supply chain can jeopardize entire systems, reinforcing the need for continuous monitoring, contractual safeguards, and supplier education. Sustainability Meets Cybersecurity Kelvin and other guests bring in the environmental perspective, noting how reuse and recycling of IT assets intersect with both ESG goals and cyber hygiene. Secure disposal and repurposing of equipment reduce e-waste while preventing sensitive data leaks.

Strengths of the Episode

Multi-Disciplinary Approach: Legal, technical, behavioral, and environmental voices create a 360-degree view of ESG and cyber risks.

Real-World Relevance: The discussion of the MOD data breach grounds abstract principles in a high-stakes, current example.

Practical Guidance: Listeners gain actionable insights—board engagement, staff training, supply chain auditing, and regulatory compliance emerge as clear priorities.

Overall ESG Thoughts

Episode 37 of The ESG Show succeeds in making a compelling case that cybersecurity is inseparable from ESG commitments. By merging governance, environmental responsibility, and human behavior into one narrative, the episode highlights that resilient, ethical, and sustainable businesses cannot afford to treat cyber risk as an afterthought.

Best For: Business leaders, ESG professionals, policymakers, and anyone seeking to understand the future of corporate responsibility in a digital age.

Click here for The ESG Show’s YouTube Page