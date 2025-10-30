The ESG Show: Is ESG Good or Bad?

There are moments in the sustainability world where you can feel the field changing shape in real time.
Episode 24 of The ESG Show is one of them.
Instead of slogans or ideology, listeners get a candid, technically serious discussion on the core tension driving capital markets today:
Is ESG a compliance bubble — or the future operating system of risk management?
This wasn’t a panel trying to win a culture war.
It was a panel trying to win the capital allocation war.
And in finance, that’s the only battlefield that really matters.
🎙️ Who Was at the Table?
Host: Michael Baxter - Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Techopian
Bill Davis — Founder, Stance Capital
S&P-level returns with lower volatility by baking ESG risk factors into the investment engine.
Mark Newman — CIO, Constrained Capital; ESG Orphans Index
Argues undervalued “excluded” sectors — energy, nuclear, defense, and legacy industrials — represent future alpha because they were crowded out by ESG flows.
Shandini Jain — Founder & CEO, Aquan
Uses AI to turn ESG data chaos into actionable insight.
Her position: you cannot manage what you measure poorly.
Dora Lutz — Founder, Aspirational Leaders Network
Supporting sustainability executives who carry the weight of implementation, reporting, and internal alignment.
Together, they represent the ecosystem: portfolio discipline, capital strategy, technology, and practice.
📌 Key Insight #1
ESG is Splitting Into Two Movements
Movement A: Marketing ESG
Acronyms, labels, fund names, ratings, branding.
Movement B: Material ESG
Climate exposure
Supply-chain ethics
Governance failure risk
License-to-operate dynamics
Human-capital performance
Litigation vectors
One is optics.
The other is actuarial reality.
History is clear:
Capital follows real risk, not hashtags.
📌 Key Insight #2
The Anti-ESG Voice Isn’t Who You Think It Is
Mark Newman didn’t show up to attack planetary stewardship.
He showed up to challenge capital distortion.
His position:
The market punished certain sectors not because they lacked operational excellence — but because the acronym politics excluded them.
As prices fell and flows dried up, a contrarian thesis emerged:
If risk is mispriced, returns are waiting.
This is not anti-planet.
It’s anti-lazy-framework.
That distinction is where mature ESG begins.
📌 Key Insight #3
ESG Scores Alone Are Officially Obsolete
Shandini Jain hit the nerve:
ESG scores without context are ratings theater.
That’s not a critique — it’s a diagnosis.
Future ESG analysis =
LLMs + NLP + alternative data + domain expertise + governance rigor.
Not sentiment.
Not acronyms.
Not scorecards built for glossy PDFs.
The future belongs to the analysts who can see around the curve.
📌 Key Insight #4
ESG Isn’t Dying — The Acronym Is
Coca-Cola’s CEO was quoted in the episode with the most important ESG line of the year:
“If ESG becomes toxic, I’ll stop saying ESG — but I won’t stop doing the work.”
That’s the game.
ESG is graduating into senior finance.
If it needs a new name, so be it.
Risk doesn’t care what we call it.
Neither do capital markets.
🔬 Academic Reflection
ESG as an Evolving Field of Practice
The discussion underscored a truth universities and practitioners must teach clearly:
ESG is not morality in the marketplace.
It is:
Risk pricing
Resilience engineering
Externalities accounting
Governance modernization
Climate and resource economics
Competitive positioning
Talent and culture strategy
This is not ideology.
This is industrial strategy meets financial mathematics.
And it is accelerating.
🎯 Bottom Line
If you view ESG as a political symbol, this conversation will confuse you.
If you view ESG as a capital-allocation framework in a resource-constrained world, this conversation will energize you.
The future belongs to:
Analysts who understand risk beyond spreadsheets
Capital stewards who can separate signal from story
Leaders who execute beyond the acronym
Innovators who measure reality, not narrative
Operators who run sustainable balance sheets, not sustainable brochures
At ESG University, we study and support that evolution.
ESG is not a label.
It is a literacy.
And literacy scales.
ESG University is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.
Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?
Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.