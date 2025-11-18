The ESG Show: Improving Workplace Culture in a Lonely World

On this episode of The ESG Show, host Michael Baxter takes a hard look at something that rarely makes it onto sustainability reports but quietly drives everything from productivity to retention: workplace culture and loneliness.

With Gallup data showing U.S. employee engagement declining for the first time in a decade and “active disengagement” at its highest level since 2005, this isn’t a soft, feel-good topic—it’s a systemic risk.

Baxter is joined by three guests who come at the issue from very different angles but end up circling the same conclusion: if ESG is serious about the “S,” then leaders need to treat connection, climate (the workplace kind), and culture as core operating issues—not perks or side projects.

Host Michael Baxter, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Techopian, frames the episode with fresh Gallup numbers on engagement, burnout, and quiet quitting, especially among younger workers, women, and those pushed back into the office full-time. From there, he hands the conversation to three practitioners who live inside this tension every day.

Lisa Whited, author of Work Better, Save the Planet, brings a systems lens: disengaged workers, underutilized offices (empty 40–60% of the time pre-pandemic), and climate change are not three separate problems. Her book offers a framework for rethinking the purpose of the office, co-designing work with employees, and using flexibility as a tool for engagement and emissions reduction.

Brad Peirce, a global sustainability/ESG consultant and co-creator of the “Regenerative Change Navigation” course, pushes the conversation into regenerative leadership. He argues the real crisis isn’t just environmental—it’s a “crisis of connection” fueled by an outdated worldview of human exceptionalism and relentless individual achievement. His work focuses on translating big ideas about regeneration into practical tools leaders can use in meetings, teams, and strategy.

Joan Parsons Ziady, a former BigLaw partner who left a 30-year career to launch Winslow Workplace Advisors, zooms in on “the other climate change”: workplace climate. She differentiates culture (“this is how we do things here”) from climate (“this is how it feels to work here today”) and shows how loneliness, burnout, and identity pressures—especially among lawyers—are ESG issues hiding in plain sight.

Together, they cover:

Gallup’s engagement and quiet-quitting data.

The distinction between workplace climate and culture.

Regenerative leadership as an evolution of sustainability.

Remote and hybrid work, flexible offices, and inclusion.

Loneliness as a public-health and ESG risk on par with smoking.

“Workplace climate” is the missing piece in most ESG strategies.

One of the most useful framing shifts in the episode comes from Joan: culture and climate are related, but not interchangeable. Culture is the slow-moving, values-driven “this is how we do things here.” Climate is the immediate, lived experience—“what does it feel like to work on this team today?” You sense climate when you log into Zoom and instinctively read the room: Are people rushed? Annoyed? Distracted? Ready to go? That vibe, she argues, is contagious and deeply powerful.

Why does this matter for ESG? Because most organizations talk about climate change exclusively under the “E”—carbon, weather, physical risk—while ignoring the “other climate change” sitting under the “S”: chronic stress, loneliness, fear of speaking up, and identity pressure. Joan cites research from Massachusetts showing 77% of lawyers report burnout, with almost half having considered leaving their employer or the profession entirely over the last three years. That’s not just a wellbeing issue; it is a governance and risk issue.

The power of workplace climate, she notes, is that anyone can influence it, and it can change quickly. Tone of voice, meeting design, mentoring structures, what leaders prioritize in a given week—these micro-choices either reinforce fear, isolation, and disengagement or build psychological safety and connection. In ESG language: climate is your real-time “S” indicator. If you aren’t measuring and managing it, your culture slide deck is just theater.

Regenerative leadership turns ESG from compliance to human repair work.

Brad and Lisa push the conversation beyond traditional “sustainability” into regeneration: not just doing less harm, but actively healing systems—planetary and human. Brad draws on his experience in the Regenerative Leadership Academy, referencing work from Giles Hutchins and Laura Storm about the “illusion of separation”—the belief that humans sit above nature rather than within it. That mentality, he argues, has not only damaged ecosystems but also severed our connection to each other and to ourselves.

His premise is blunt: today’s crisis isn’t just climate change or biodiversity loss, it’s a crisis of conscience and connection. The modern work script—wake up, climb the ladder, collect more, prove your worth through output—creates loneliness by design. ESG frameworks that focus only on metrics, disclosures, and productivity gains without addressing this deeper pattern will always feel hollow to employees.

What makes this episode useful is that Brad doesn’t stop at philosophy. He walks through simple regenerative practices that leaders can use tomorrow: begin meetings with 30 seconds of presence; ask each person for one word on how they feel at the start and at the end; invite quieter voices to speak; express authentic gratitude instead of transactional “good job” feedback. These are small acts, but he frames them as part of a broader shift from a “me world” to a “we world.”

Lisa picks up that thread with a powerful stat: you don’t need 51% of people to shift a system—only about 25% consistently behaving differently can drive real change. In her words, “be that courageous leader.” Regenerative leadership, in this episode, looks less like grand corporate pledges and more like leaders willing to slow down, question inherited norms, and design work in a way that mirrors natural cycles—growth, rest, letting go—rather than endless accumulation.

Remote and hybrid work are not the enemy of culture—lazy leadership is.

A big chunk of the conversation wrestles with remote work, hybrid models, and the wave of executives demanding a “return to the office.” Baxter cites a Washington Post article arguing that if you want people back, give them private offices. Lisa—who has spent years studying workplace design—doesn’t mince words: if the end result is everyone sitting alone behind another shut door, “just stay home.” You’ve recreated isolation with a commute and a higher carbon footprint.

The panel’s consensus is that flexibility, not mandates, is the real lever. Offices should function more like a conference center or collaboration hub—places prioritized for intentional connection, deep work when needed, and meaningful mentoring—not just real estate to justify sunk costs. Lisa shares the example of a client whose office has effectively become a gathering and collaboration space after embracing flexible working, with strong engagement and growth.

The episode also hits the equity angle hard. Lisa notes that 50% of LGBTQ+ workers remain closeted at work, and Black men in one study were half as likely as white men to want to be in the office. Add in invisible disabilities and neurodiversity, and you get a clear message: the pre-pandemic workplace already didn’t work for a lot of people. Remote and hybrid options have opened doors for those who were excluded or exhausted by traditional office norms.

Remote work, the group argues, is only corrosive to culture when it’s paired with unintentional, poorly run meetings and leaders who default to headlines instead of listening to their own people. Brad suggests very practical fixes: better facilitation, deliberate use of breakout rooms, cameras used as “open office” channels for mentoring, and meeting formats that center connection rather than pure information transfer. Joan and Lisa both hammer home the same point: stop obsessing over sensational media narratives about “lazy workers,” and start asking your own teams what they need to connect, contribute, and thrive.

Other Topics of Note

The episode repeatedly returns to loneliness as a public-health issue. The U.S. Surgeon General’s comparison—workplace loneliness being equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day—lands heavily. The guests reframe ESG not as “woke” but as common sense: if your day-to-day operating model is producing that level of harm, you have a material problem.

There’s also a recurring theme of mentoring as ecosystem, not hierarchy. Joan describes moving away from the senior-to-junior, one-directional mentoring model toward a “mentor ecosystem” where learning flows laterally and across generations and practice groups. That framing aligns neatly with regenerative thinking: networks over pyramids, relationships over rigid org charts.

Finally, Lisa brings in a stark workforce potential statistic from Maine: roughly 72,000 “work-ready” people with disabilities could fill the state’s labor gap if employers would rethink what a “worker” looks like. It’s a reminder that flexible work and inclusive design are not nice-to-have—they’re workforce strategy in an aging, talent-scarce world.

Conclusion

This ESG Show episode is not about fancy frameworks or the latest disclosure standard. It’s about something much more basic and much more dangerous to ignore: how it feels to work for you. Through data, lived experience, and regenerative concepts, Baxter and his guests connect three threads—disengagement, loneliness, and climate (both planetary and workplace)—and argue that ESG will fail if it treats them separately.

If you’re an HR leader, ESG professional, managing partner, or line manager who secretly thinks culture is “soft stuff,” this conversation is a direct challenge. Workplace climate is now an ESG issue, a risk factor, and a competitive differentiator. Remote work is not your villain. Your real problem is whether people feel seen, connected, and safe enough to bring their full selves—and whether your leadership style and operating model make that possible.

In a world where 25% of people behaving differently can shift a system, this episode offers a clear invitation: be part of that 25%. Build meetings, mentoring, and offices that regenerate rather than deplete. Your people—and your ESG report—will tell the story either way.

