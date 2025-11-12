The ESG Show: Carbon Offsets & AI

AI’s disruption of ESG, and the reputational reboot of carbon markets. Host Michael Baxter keeps the tempo high while two returning voices—Kerry Sheehan (AI, standards, and public-sector innovation) and Rob Cheesewright (Pinwheel; carbon market reform)—trade practical takes over headline heat.

The episode also folds in floor-tape vignettes from London’s Reset Connect expo, grounding the conversation in what real companies are actually trying on the ground.

Kerry Sheehan maps how AI can support ESG rather than overshadow it: from data plumbing to risk governance to upskilling. She stresses standards (BSI/Turing Institute) and the near-term regulatory arc, arguing AI + ESG should be collaborative, not competitive.

Rob Cheesewright explains why traditional offsets lost credibility and where the market is going next—toward contribution models, nature restoration, and high-integrity carbon removals—without over-promising “carbon-neutral” labels.

News desk riffs: the UK Climate Change Committee’s “not a world leader” verdict; investor chatter shifting from “ESG” to “AI”; and the “greenhushing” reflex as brands duck controversy.

Reset Connect clips: AXA Climate (every employee needs sustainability basics), Algebra (fintech bridging the “S” and the “E”), Giki (employee engagement + footprints), and Ambigia (net-zero solutions dashboards).

AI isn’t the “new ESG”—it’s the force multiplier.

Sheehan cuts through robot apocalypse tropes: AI’s core value here is grunt work at scale—harm detection, anomaly alerts, data fusion, and narrative clarity—so humans can focus on judgment calls. Think leak detection before pipe replacement; rainfall prediction for vulnerable farmers; scheduling, waste, and routing for municipalities. The punchline: AI + standards + governance is how you turn torrents of ESG data into decisions. That means boards should treat AI literacy like basic financial literacy—table stakes for risk, reporting, and strategy—not an optional lab toy.

Offsets are out; contributions and removals are in.

Cheesewright doesn’t sugarcoat it: a big chunk of historical offset crediting (especially avoided deforestation and legacy renewables) couldn’t reliably deliver the claims brands made. The consequence wasn’t just PR pain—it stalled a market we need to mobilize trillions in climate and nature finance. The credible path now is a contribution mindset: price your internal carbon, invest in high-impact projects (peatlands, seagrass, biodiversity, verifiable removals), and tell the truth about residual emissions. No magic-wand “neutral” stickers—just measurable restoration and durable carbon removal that scales to 2050.

Culture beats slogans: upskilling, engagement, and clarity win.

Whether it’s AI governance or climate claims, the episode keeps landing on people and process. “Greenhushing” is a symptom of fear and confusion; companies counter it by (a) setting internal carbon fees that are meaningful, (b) aligning claims to actions they can prove, and (c) equipping HR, procurement, comms, and product teams with baseline sustainability fluency. The expo snippets reinforce it: employee engagement tools, role-specific training, and unified dashboards are the boring, essential rails that move organizations from intent to impact.

Other Topics of Note

Regulatory horizon: Sheehan flags EU/UK AI rulemaking and the role of BSI/Turing standards as the operational backbone. Translation: your AI-for-ESG tooling needs model provenance, data ethics, and auditability—now, not later.

AI emissions & Scope 3: Listeners asked the right question—how to count AI’s own footprint. Short version: treat model training/inference like any other IT load; choose efficient architectures, cleaner clouds, and report transparently.

Octopus farming debate: The panel uses it as a case study in ethics, ecology, and the risk of scaling the wrong industrial model into new domains. The broader lesson: technology choices carry social and biodiversity externalities—price them in.

This episode of The ESG Show is the rare ESG conversation that keeps both feet on the floor: candid about past mistakes, practical about next steps. If you work in sustainability, data, finance, or operations, this one’s your playbook: treat AI as your amplifier, treat contributions as your claim frame, and treat upskilling as the bridge between aspiration and evidence. No doom, no triumphalism—just a clear path to do the work and show your work.

