The ESG Revolution: How Environmental, Social, and Governance Factors are Reshaping Annual Reports
Turns out there was another level to many bottom lines.
In recent years, a seismic shift has occurred in the corporate and governmental landscape. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations have transcended the status of buzzwords to become pivotal metrics for evaluating the performance and sustainability of organizations.
This shift has had a profound impact on the way government agencies, p…