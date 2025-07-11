The ESG Mask of a Narcissist: When DARVO Invades the Workplace
Let’s unmask this manipulative personality — not just to identify it, but to understand its ESG implications, and more importantly, why ethical governance must include safeguarding employees.
In the era of heightened social responsibility and sustainability goals, companies are auditing everything from their carbon footprint to the diversity of their boardrooms. Yet, one toxic pollutant often escapes scrutiny — toxic leadership. And more insidiously, the kind cloaked in charm, masked in competence, and armed with an arsenal of psychological …