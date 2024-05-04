The ESG and Partnerships of the Kentucky Derby
New partners include Sports Illustrated, The Unwell Network, PopCorners, Q Mixers, Tractor Beverage Co. while renewals include Longines, vineyard vines, Kroger
Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") announced official partnerships and brand experiences to enhance the milestone 150th Kentucky Derby Week.
This year the Kentucky Derby will enhance much of the user’s experience while following a recent ESG Report highlighting responsible gaming, equine treatment and overall wellness of the event.
Woodford Re…