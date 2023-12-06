The Entourage Effect: Why Whole-Plant Cannabis Products are Better
A new study from PAX says whole-plant cannabis products, like flower, produce stronger psychoactive effects that last longer compared to products that are nearly pure THC.
New cannabis products are sweeping the legal cannabis industry on a regular basis. We’re seeing canned canna-beverages that replace alcohol, edibles of every kind, transdermal patches, and the increasingly popular weed vape cartridge grow in market share every year.
In fact, Headset found sales of products like beverages (+10%), edibles (+10%), and vape…