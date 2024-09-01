The Easiest States to Pass a Driving Test
New York ranks first as the state where the written driving test is easiest to pass, thanks to a low passing score and the opportunity to retake it immediately.
A new study has revealed that New York is the easiest state to pass a written driving test.
The study, conducted by personal injury lawyers Whitley Law Firm, analyzed data from driving-tests.org and drivingprep.com to compile an index based on factors such as the number of questions on a written test, the passing score of the test, and the days required …