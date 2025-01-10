The Difference Between THC, CBD, and CBG: A Comprehensive Guide
A deep dive look at what are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), and cannabigerol (CBG) in cannabis consumption.
Cannabis has become an important focus of medical and wellness research, primarily due to its many chemical compounds known as cannabinoids. Among the most studied are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), and cannabigerol (CBG). Each of these compounds offers unique effects, therapeutic benefits, and mechanisms of action.
This article explores…