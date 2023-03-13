The Current States and Policies of ESG
A round up of which states are dealing with Environmental Social Governance through policy, plus North Dakota’s Social Dilemma.
As of writing this Environmental Social Governance Update, there are at least seven states have enacted laws or adopted regulatory action in the form of policy statements or directives that seek to prohibit or discourage public entities from considering ESG factors when investing state resources.
The ESG Laws
Idaho
Bill: SB 1405, From 7/1/2022
Summary: Proh…