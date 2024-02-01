The Crude Life, Kohl's and AAA begin Honoring Black History Month
From energy education to clothing lines to road tripping, 2024 has a diversity of industries honoring Black History.
February is Black History Month, which is designed to celebrate the contributions African Americans have made to society, while also recognizing the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality.
According to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, this year's theme focuses on African Americans and the Arts. Organ…