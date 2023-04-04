The Crude Life, ESGU Partner to Honor National Poetry Month
Campaign promotes creative writing in a world seeing a rise in artificial intelligence content and mental health issues.
For over a decade now, The Crude Life has supported and sponsored arts, entrepreneurs and children’s events. The reason for this “has always been” to promote creative thinking, the use of all five senses in education and creating a space free of judgement.
“Creative and critical thinking are areas in life that need immediate attention,” Jason Spiess sa…