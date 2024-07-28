The Blue Light Conspiracy: How a CIA Experiment and the Mafia Business Became Mainstream
Psychologists and lighting experts had long known that different colors of light could influence mood and behavior. Blue light, in particular, was shown to enhance focus and create a sense of calm.
Blue light's journey from scientific curiosity to ubiquitous technology began in the mid-20th century. Initially, researchers were intrigued by the properties of different light wavelengths and their effects on human physiology.
Blue light, in particular, caught their attention for its ability to influence circadian rhythms, mood, and cognitive function…