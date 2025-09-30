The Biggest ESG Trends for 2026
A list of ESG items to look out for in 2026
Reporting converges, but not uniformly.
The EU’s CSRD/ESRS keeps phasing in through 2026 (with ongoing “quick-fix” updates and assurance standards due to be adopted for limited assurance by Oct 2026). Expect double-materiality, value-chain data, and audit-style controls to be the norm.
Globally, more markets are moving toward the ISSB’s IFRS S1/S2 as a base climate & sustainability standard, pushing comparability for investors.
U.S. patchwork hardens.
California’s climate laws (SB 253/261) drive Scope 1–2 disclosure for FY2025 (first reports due 2026) and Scope 3 in 2027; CARB has floated a June 30, 2026 first deadline for S1+S2. SEC climate rules remain in flux amid litigation, so many issuers will prepare but watch the courts.
Nature & biodiversity enter the mainstream.
The TNFD framework is gaining institutional adopters, with many committing to start TNFD-aligned disclosures by FY2024–2026. The EU’s Nature Restoration Regulation and related national plans (due by mid-2026) signal more nature-related obligations and scrutiny of land use.
Supply-chain due diligence expands.
The EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) entered into force in 2024; member states must transpose it by July 26, 2026, after which obligations kick in on a staggered basis. Expect stronger human-rights and environmental due-diligence duties across value chains.
Anti-greenwashing rules tighten.
The EU’s proposed Green Claims regime has been politically bumpy (stalling/possible re-scoping), but the direction of travel is clear: substantiation and verification of environmental claims will be required, likely landing for businesses from 2027–2028 depending on final timing.
Commodity/supply-chain traceability (deforestation) pressures persist, amid delays.
The EU deforestation regulation’s enforcement has been pushed back again by roughly a year; companies still face upcoming traceability and no-deforestation proof requirements once live.
AI governance becomes part of “G”.