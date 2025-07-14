The Big Beautiful Bill: Huge Win for ESG, PPPs and Government Growth
ESG U analyzes its implications across the spectrum, uncovering deeper ties to carbon management, agriculture, public-private partnerships, and ESG metrics.
In the complex web of American energy policy, few pieces of legislation have sent more ripples across every form of energy than “The Big Beautiful Bill.”
Though marketed as an all-encompassing effort to modernize America’s energy infrastructure, foster sustainability, and drive innovation, its impacts go far beyond renewable adoption or infrastructure fu…