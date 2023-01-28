The Big Bad Eminent Domain Wolf is Back in ND
State employees are now lobbying for oil companies while private citizens are lobbying for the private citizens.
According to the Western Dakota Energy Association, the North Dakota Legislative committee was packed with citizen interested in landowner rights, agriculture and energy issues this week to discuss seven bills aimed at restricting the development of carbon dioxide pipelines in the state.
Hazelton Senator Jeff Magrum is the prime sponsor of all seven bill…