Somewhere between optimism and opportunism, Silicon Valley found its next great frontier — and possibly its next great failure. The digital prophets promised a frictionless utopia — where algorithms would carry the burden of boredom and humans would finally be free to create, imagine, and rest. But if the story told in this exposé is true, the “AI Revolution” is beginning to look less like liberation and more like a rerun of 2008 in a hoodie.

The recent exposé making the rounds online doesn’t just whisper concerns about AI’s economics; it shouts them. It draws the lines between OpenAI, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and AMD — and finds a circuit of capital so circular it could power its own illusion of growth.

Circular Logic: How AI Became Its Own Investor

The exposé most damning revelation is the rise of the AI circular deal. Microsoft invests $13 billion into OpenAI — money OpenAI immediately spends on Microsoft’s own Azure cloud services. Then, Microsoft books those payments as “revenue growth.”

It’s the corporate equivalent of handing yourself a hundred bucks and calling it a profit. Nvidia and Oracle have joined the loop: Nvidia invests in OpenAI, which then spends that investment buying Nvidia chips. Oracle signs a $300 billion cloud contract with a company projected to lose $8.5 billion this year. Every trade looks brilliant on paper because everyone in the circle is writing each other’s invoices.

If you stretch that model across the market, you don’t get progress — you get velocity without value.

A few governments and school districts are starting to mirror this business model as well. When everyone’s income depends on the same recycled dollar, you don’t have a market — you have a mirror maze.

According to the video, OpenAI’s signed commitments for 2025 alone total roughly $1.3 trillion — nearly the size of the U.S. defense budget. Sam Altman admits profitability is years away, yet continues signing deals that imply endless growth.

In this ecosystem, the “Magnificent Seven” — Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, Google, and Tesla — now make up 34 percent of the S&P 500’s value. Strip them out, and the index hasn’t grown in two years. The implication is chilling: the global stock market’s optimism is now a proxy for AI hype.

This isn’t diversification; it’s consolidation disguised as innovation.

When Bubbles Become Business Models

The exposé connects the AI bubble to three decades of financial disasters — the dot-com crash, the housing collapse, and the pandemic-era liquidity hangover — arguing that this one is worse precisely because it transcends sectors. Governments, universities, and corporations are all “drinking the AI Kool-Aid,” betting on efficiency gains that MIT says 95 percent of adopters have yet to realize.

And like every bubble before it, the public will foot the bill when the music stops. We know how this story ends: foreclosures, layoffs, taxpayer bailouts, and a generation asking why the richest industries on Earth needed saving again.

Technofeudalism: The New Lords of Logic

The final act pivots from finance to philosophy. We see billionaires building bunkers — Mark Zuckerberg’s 1,400-acre Hawaiian compound, Sam Altman’s rumored New Zealand escape deal — all while preaching digital optimism. Douglas Rushkoff’s haunting phrase, apocalypse insurance, lands with force: the people shaping the future are already preparing to hide from it.

This isn’t just inequality; it’s technofeudalism. The castles are data centers. The lords are coders turned kings. And the peasants? Everyone whose labor, creativity, and privacy are mined to keep the machine humming.

The moral question lingers beneath the market math:

If AI replaces entry-level jobs and automates human connection itself, what happens to dignity? To purpose? To the idea that innovation should make life better, not cheaper?

The exposé reminds us that we kept the internet after the dot-com crash, but it evolved into bots, ads, and surveillance — a digital strip mall of distraction. If AI follows that path, we’ll inherit an “intelligent” economy devoid of humanity, run by executives who don’t trust the very world they’re coding.

Conclusion: The System Appears to Be Operating as Intended

The closing montage mocks the idea of a self-regulating market — a pilot’s calm voice assuring passengers as the plane heads toward turbulence. It’s darkly funny, until you realize that we’re all on board.

In the end, this isn’t an expose about AI at all. It’s about greed repackaged as progress, and about how circular money, unchecked faith, and bunker-building billionaires have created an economy too digital to fail — and too fragile to last.

