The number-one investment concern in markets right now isn’t inflation. It isn’t geopolitics. It isn’t even interest rates.

It’s the possibility that the world’s hottest sector—artificial intelligence—is being propped up by a circular financial ecosystem so intricate, so self-referential, and so dependent on faith that it echoes one of the most infamous collapses in corporate history: Enron.

No one is accusing anyone of fraud.

But many investors are asking the same question the Fortune reporter once posed when digging into Enron’s books:

“Something doesn’t add up.”

Today, the warning signs aren’t hidden in footnotes. They are sitting in plain sight—inside billion-dollar deals, special-purpose vehicles, cloud contracts, chip purchases, and valuations that levitate without gravity. And because AI has been responsible for the majority of market growth over the past two years, nearly every investor is exposed, whether or not they own anything with “AI” in its name.

This article explores why the current AI financing structure looks eerily familiar—how it’s built, how it sustains itself, and why it may not be as stable as it appears.

The Three Pillars of the New AI Machine

To understand the system, imagine a triangular engine with three interlocking parts:

AI Labs

OpenAI, xAI, Anthropic—companies that build and train large-scale models, and burn unimaginable amounts of cash doing it. Hyperscalers (Cloud Providers)

Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Oracle, CoreWeave, NScale—companies that sell the compute power necessary for AI to run. Chip Designers

Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom—the companies manufacturing the GPUs and accelerators that have become the beating heart of the AI gold rush.

These entities depend on one another. But increasingly, they are also funding one another, backstopping one another, and inflating one another’s valuations through a self-reinforcing loop.

Bloomberg described it as:

“An increasingly complex and interconnected web of business transactions artificially propping up the trillion-dollar AI boom.”

Sound familiar? Enron invented a similar spiderweb with its SPVs—shell entities used to boost sales, hide debt, and shift bad bets off the balance sheet.

The SPV Comes Roaring Back — This Time Wearing AI Sneakers

One of the most unsettling parallels is the resurgence of special-purpose vehicles, the same kind of financial engineering that helped enable Enron’s illusion of unstoppable growth.

Case in point: xAI.

A recent $20 billion raise included a $12.5 billion SPV—structured financing engineered specifically to purchase Nvidia chips.

That is:

Nvidia funds the SPV.

The SPV buys Nvidia chips.

A company helping investors buy from itself.

That isn’t fraud. But it is circular. And circular structures can create valuations and demand signals that don’t reflect genuine market pull. Enron did it to make revenue look stronger. Today’s AI world is doing it to support model training, data center buildouts, and stock price performance.

And this example is just one thread in a very large tapestry.

Nvidia: The Market Hero — and the Market’s Hidden Foundation

Nvidia is the most obvious winner of the AI boom. But investors miss the second half of the story:

Nvidia isn’t simply selling chips.

It is funding the companies buying its chips.

Examples include:

NScale, spun out of a crypto mining company, valued at $3.1B—then abruptly signing a $14B contract with Microsoft to supply Nvidia chips it doesn’t yet have.

Mistral, France’s OpenAI rival, hitting a $14B valuation within two years—with Nvidia as an investor.

CoreWeave, whose IPO Nvidia bought into—right before signing a $6.3B contract that dramatically boosted CoreWeave’s market value.

This creates a feedback loop:

Nvidia invests in a startup. The startup raises money. The startup uses the money to buy Nvidia chips. Nvidia’s stock increases. Nvidia invests again.

It’s the virtuous cycle investors adore.

Until it becomes the vicious cycle they fear.

Hyperscalers: Creating Their Own Customers

Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Oracle aren’t just selling cloud infrastructure.

They’re seeding the very companies that will need their cloud services.

Consider Figure AI:

Valuation: $39 billion

Sales: Zero

Investors: Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Amazon, Intel

Or Nebius:

Deeply tied to multiple AI and cloud entities

Described online largely by its ownership network

When 80% of all AI startup fundraising is spent on compute, this means:

Investors aren’t merely betting on AI.

They’re financing demand for their own products.

Enron used SPVs to create customers when the market didn’t provide enough.

Today’s AI ecosystem uses investments, cloud credits, and strategic partnerships to accomplish something similar—though more transparent and legal, the underlying logic rhymes.

OpenAI: The Giant With the Smallest Balance Sheet

Nvidia and hyperscalers have clear revenue streams.

OpenAI does not.

Yet OpenAI has committed to $1.4 trillion in infrastructure spending.

This is, by any metric, extraordinary for a company:

With no long-term profits

Burning billions annually

Projecting only $125B in revenue by 2029—a fraction of its spending commitments

Whose biggest growth lever is investor confidence

Recent deals illustrate the problem:

The AMD Warrants

OpenAI told AMD:

“We want your chips but can’t afford them. Give us 10% of your company, we’ll announce a deal, your stock will rise, and then we’ll cash out to pay you.”

AMD agreed.

OpenAI now sits on $40B worth of AMD equity—created not by selling product, but by announcing a partnership.

The Oracle Mega-Deal

OpenAI committed $300 billion to Oracle cloud infrastructure.

Oracle must buy billions in Nvidia chips to fulfill that commitment.

Nvidia benefits; OpenAI benefits; Oracle benefits.

But none of this solves the core problem:

OpenAI doesn’t generate the revenue required to sustain these commitments.

What happens if it can’t pay?

History tells us:

When one piece of a circular financing ecosystem breaks, everything tied to it becomes unstable.

The Enron Memory: A Warning Often Ignored

In the late 1990s, Enron invested heavily in India.

The plan was brilliant—on paper.

But India couldn’t afford the power Enron was generating.

The numbers worked until they didn’t.

Then reality arrived.

Today’s AI ecosystem has similar fragilities:

Massive spending commitments

Massive valuations

Massive expectations

Very little proven revenue

Investors are being asked to trust that:

AI will become ubiquitous

Monetization will catch up

Compute costs will normalize

Productivity gains will justify the capital burn

No major player will default

Meanwhile, the industry’s most influential leader is being treated, as The Wall Street Journal put it, like a disciple with followers—a dynamic that should make any investor cautious.

The Core Lesson: If It Looks Too Good to Be True…

Artificial intelligence is transformative.

But transformation alone does not guarantee investability.

The financial architecture supporting AI today resembles past bubbles in two critical ways:

Circular capital flows create an illusion of unstoppable growth. Narrative momentum replaces hard financial discipline.

Enron’s story taught the world that when numbers stop making sense, it pays to ask why. Yet the investment community keeps relearning the same lesson:

If the model is a black box, the numbers will look good—until they don’t.

Whether the AI boom ends in stability, correction, or something more dramatic remains unknown. But one thing is certain:

The risks are not hidden.

They are merely ignored.

And that, historically, is the most dangerous place for investors to stand.

