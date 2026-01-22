After another promising season derailed by injuries, the San Francisco 49ers are doing what any serious organization should do: they are questioning everything. That includes examining a theory most media outlets have been quick to label “wild” or “conspiratorial” – whether prolonged exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) from a nearby electrical substation could be contributing to the team’s unusually high injury rate.

This is not about validating internet speculation. It is about accountability.

In 2025 alone, the 49ers reportedly lost nearly $95 million in salary cap value to injured players. That is not just a health issue. It is a financial, competitive, and organizational crisis. When injuries become that costly, no variable can be dismissed without examination.

49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed as much when asked about the viral theory.

“Because it deals with, allegedly, the health and safety of our players, you have to look into everything,” Lynch said. “We’ve been reaching out to anyone and everyone to see if a study does exist.”

That statement is revealing. Not because it endorses the theory, but because it exposes a vacuum. There is no definitive study that addresses this specific environment, this specific facility, and this specific level of exposure. When scientific clarity is missing, speculation rushes in.

The electrical substation in question, the Silicon Valley Power Mission Substation, sits adjacent to the 49ers’ training complex and Levi’s Stadium. It expanded in 2014, coinciding with the opening of the stadium and a period when players began spending significantly more time inside the facility than in earlier decades.

The theory claims that chronic exposure to low-frequency electromagnetic fields could weaken connective tissue or increase susceptibility to soft-tissue injuries.

Most scientists and medical professionals say there is no credible evidence linking EMF exposure to ligament damage or muscle tears. That position is fair. But absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, particularly when no targeted research exists.

And this is where the story changes from internet folklore to institutional history.

Former 49ers tight end Delanie Walker, who played in San Francisco from 2006 to 2012, says concerns about the substation existed long before social media amplified them.

“That’s been an issue since I’ve been there,” Walker said. “They talked about moving that electrical substation… it was said that it was giving people cancer.”

He recalled doctors being brought in, research being discussed, and even players potentially signing waivers acknowledging potential risks. He described a transformer explosion that sounded “like a bomb” during practice and noted vegetation die-off near the site. He also said players were told the facility was safe.

Those claims don’t prove the theory. But they prove something just as important: the conversation has existed inside the organization for nearly two decades. This is not new panic. It is unresolved concern.

When players talk about health risks, when doctors are consulted, and when documents may have been signed, the issue moves beyond conspiracy culture. It becomes an unanswered institutional question.

The real story is not whether EMFs are harming the 49ers. The real story is that no one can definitively say they are not.

And in professional sports, where careers, contracts, and championships are determined by fractions of a second and millimeters of movement, uncertainty is unacceptable.

The 49ers have suffered injuries that appear out of proportion to league averages. Torn ACLs. Achilles ruptures. Soft-tissue failures that repeatedly remove cornerstone players from critical moments. Fans see players across the league twist, bend, and collide violently, only to bounce back. The 49ers, too often, do not.

That doesn’t prove causation. But it demands investigation.

Environmental exposure is only one variable among many:

Training methodology

Recovery protocols

Nutrition

Sleep cycles

Playing surfaces

Facility design

Workload management

Modern performance science already scrutinizes all of these. EMF exposure is not radical by comparison. It is simply uncomfortable because it intersects with infrastructure, utilities, and liability.

The Daily Mail calls it a “wild conspiracy.” But from a professional standpoint, it is something else entirely: a risk assessment problem.

When nearly $100 million in salary cap value is lost in a single year, due diligence becomes a fiduciary responsibility. Ignoring questions is more dangerous than asking them.

John Lynch’s comments reflect that reality.

“We aren’t going to turn a blind eye,” he said.

That is the correct posture. Not belief. Not dismissal. Investigation.

The substation may ultimately prove irrelevant. The EMF theory may collapse under proper scientific review. But the injuries are real. The financial losses are real. The players’ concerns are real.

And until the question is conclusively answered, it will continue to live in locker rooms, on podcasts, and in headlines. Not because people want drama, but because unresolved risks never stay silent.

This is not about fear.

It is about responsibility.

And responsibility begins with asking hard questions, even when they make people uncomfortable.

