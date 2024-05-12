THC University Releases the Best Cannabis Strains for Anxiety in 2024
Terpenes are aromatic compounds found in many plants, including cannabis, and they play a significant role in influencing the plant’s effects on mood and wellbeing.
As cannabis becomes increasingly integrated into medical and wellness practices, one of the most common inquiries pertains to its efficacy in managing anxiety and anxiety disorders.
While individual responses to cannabis can vary widely, understanding how cannabis interacts with anxiety is crucial for anyone looking to use it as a therapeutic tool to tr…