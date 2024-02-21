That Ad Sounded Good, Now Where’s The Buy Button? Study Finds Link Between The Two
Veritonic says the ads’ attention quality was highest for the audio ad that had the highest voiceover volume.
It may be intuitive to think that an advertisement that sounds good is more likely to connect with listeners. Now there is some tangible evidence that is true. Veritonic has released a study that it conducted using four variations of a podcast ad for a vitamin subscription service with various creative elements and volumes. Among the findings is voiceov…