Thanksgiving Food, Travel And Gas Prices Continue To Rise Despite Smaller Profits
Lobbyists, C-Suites Execs and Appointed Leaders are grateful this Thanksgiving as Corporate Profits continue to rise while American Independence erodes.
On Thanksgiving Day, the national average for gas is projected to be $3.68 per gallon – about 20 cents higher than last year’s Thanksgiving, according to a recent report by GasBuddy.
“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline price…