Thanksgiving by the Numbers: Farmers Earn Cents, Consumers Pay Dollars
"Consumers may notice higher prices this year for many of the ingredients used in their Thanksgiving meals as they prepare to gather around tables filled with cherished holiday dishes."
As Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with family gatherings, National Farmers Union (NFU) released the updated “Farmer’s Share of the Food Dollar” for items typically enjoyed during a Thanksgiving meal. These figures reveal how much family farmers earn compared to the amount consumers pay at the grocery store.
