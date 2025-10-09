In response to rising reports of stolen crude, condensate, and fuel products across the state, the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) has announced the creation of a new statewide panel — the State Taskforce on Petroleum Theft (STOPTHEFT) — to tackle what officials describe as an “organized and escalating threat” to the Texas energy economy.

Authorized under Senate Bill 494, passed by the 89th Legislature earlier this year, the task force brings together a mix of law-enforcement officials, industry executives, and policy advisors. RRC Chairman Jim Wright will chair the group.

“Theft in the oil patch isn’t just a property-crime issue — it’s a public-safety and economic issue that affects every Texan,” Wright said in a statement. “We’re building a unified front to protect jobs, production integrity, and the rule of law in the state’s most critical industry.”

According to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, more than 40 percent of Texas oil and gas operators reported being affected by theft in the past year — ranging from siphoned fuel and stolen pipe to tampered production meters and missing equipment.

Officials say the crimes often involve organized crews targeting rural lease sites, tank batteries, and pipelines. Losses can ripple through the state’s tax collections, insurance markets, and supply chains.

STOPTHEFT’s mission is to assess the scale of the problem, study best practices in other jurisdictions, and recommend new enforcement and prevention measures to the Governor and the Legislature.

Mandate and Responsibilities

Under its charter, the task force will:

Review theft laws and penalties in other states and abroad.

Quantify the economic and tax impacts of petroleum theft on Texas.

Recommend new reporting systems and training programs for law enforcement.

Produce a formal report outlining proposed legislative or regulatory changes.

The task force will hold its first meeting later in October 2025.

Members of the STOPTHEFT Task Force

Chair:

Jim Wright, Chairman, Railroad Commission of Texas

Members:

Tony Dickie , ConocoPhillips

Judy Stark , SNW Operating Company

Clete Buckaloo , Occidental Petroleum

Allan Bloxsom , Fort Apache Energy

Colleen Reda , Surge Operating

Hollie Lamb , Ring Energy

Carey Matthews , Diamondback Energy

Ed Longanecker , Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO)

Michael Lozano , Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA)

Tulsi Oberbeck , Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA)

Timothy Murphy , Texas Department of Public Safety

Nathan Jeronimus , Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Stan Parker, Howard County Sheriff’s Office

Advisors:

Bill Keffer , Texas Tech University

Cole Harrison, Fiesta Energy

Industry and Law Enforcement Collaboration

Energy groups praised the RRC’s move, saying it formalizes cooperation between operators and law enforcement agencies that until now has been largely ad-hoc.

“Producers in the Permian and Eagle Ford are investing millions in monitoring technology, but without unified reporting and enforcement, these crimes too often go unpunished,” said one West Texas operator familiar with the initiative.

Wright said the RRC expects STOPTHEFT to issue preliminary recommendations by spring 2026, timed to inform the next legislative session.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

