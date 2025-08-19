Texas Investigation of Xcel Energy Signals Rising Tensions Between ESG Goals and Infrastructure Safety
The probe comes in the wake of two devastating wildfires in 2024, the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce fires, which collectively caused widespread destruction across the state.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a civil investigation into Xcel Energy Inc.—and its contractor Osmose Utilities Services—citing concerns that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) priorities may have been placed above essential maintenance and public safety.
