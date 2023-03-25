Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces Update to List of Financial Companies that Boycott Energy Companies
Hegar makes special point to single out HSBC Holdings as significant divestment.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he has added a firm to his office's list of companies that boycott the oil and gas industry.
One that has significant impact is HSBC Holdings Plc, which was added to the list following recent updates to the firm’s energy policy.
Listed companies are subject to the divestment provisions outlined in Texas Government…