Texas: Attorney General Sues to Halt Implementation of Citywide Marijuana Depenalization Ordinance
“Cities cannot pick and choose which State laws they follow,” AG Paxton said. “The City of Dallas has no authority to override Texas drug laws or prohibit the police from enforcing them."
Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed litigation that seeks to halt the city of Dallas from adopting a voter-approved measure prohibiting police from making low-level marijuana possession arrests.
On election day, voters in Dallas (population 1.3 million) and two other cities (Bastrop and Lockhart) decided in favor of municipal ballot in…