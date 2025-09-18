Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into the nation’s two largest proxy advisory firms—Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis—alleging that their voting recommendations may be pushing political agendas tied to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues rather than focusing solely on shareholder returns.

The move follows a turbulent summer for the proxy advisory industry as new state laws, legal challenges, and preliminary injunctions reshape the landscape of corporate governance advice across the United States.

A Collision of Politics, Policy, and Proxy Power

On Monday, Paxton’s office confirmed that civil investigative demands had been served on both ISS and Glass Lewis, citing concerns that their proxy voting recommendations could be misleading investors.

The Texas legislature earlier this year passed Senate Bill 2337, requiring proxy advisors to disclose when ESG or DEI considerations influence their recommendations for Texas-based public companies or investors. It also mandates that advice must be “solely in the financial interest” of investors.

Both ISS and Glass Lewis quickly pushed back, filing a lawsuit in July arguing that the law violates their First Amendment rights by imposing viewpoint restrictions, is too vague to enforce, and is preempted by federal law—particularly the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which governs private retirement plans and institutional investments.

In September, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright granted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law, signaling that the firms are likely to prevail on several constitutional and federal preemption claims.

A Near-Duopoly Under Scrutiny

The controversy comes as ISS and Glass Lewis continue to dominate the U.S. proxy advisory market. Together, they control about 97% of the industry as of 2024, up from roughly half the market in 2021, according to industry reports.

This dominance gives their recommendations significant weight in shareholder voting, shaping board elections, executive compensation packages, and corporate policies on climate disclosure, workplace diversity, and political spending.

For critics like Paxton, this influence risks turning boardroom decision-making into a tool for “radical political agendas.” For supporters, it ensures investors have the full picture on emerging risks—from climate change to human capital management—that could impact long-term returns.

Texas is not alone. Attorneys general in Florida and Mississippi have launched similar investigations into ISS and Glass Lewis, while other states are considering legislation targeting the use of ESG factors in state pensions, corporate governance, and procurement decisions.

These moves align with a broader push by some state lawmakers to curb what they see as “woke capitalism,” while investor advocates warn that such laws could limit access to material risk information or politicize investment decisions.

What’s at Stake for Business and Investors

For ISS and Glass Lewis, the stakes include potential compliance burdens, reputational risk, and limits on how they incorporate ESG or DEI factors into their analysis.

For institutional investors, the outcome could affect how proxy votes are cast on issues like climate disclosure, workforce diversity, and political lobbying—areas increasingly under the spotlight from regulators, activists, and shareholders alike.

And for corporate boards, shifting rules could alter the balance between shareholder demands, regulatory requirements, and public pressure on social responsibility.

The Texas Attorney General’s investigation will now proceed alongside ongoing litigation over the state’s law. With a preliminary injunction in place, legal experts say the case could ultimately reach the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and possibly set national precedent on whether states can regulate proxy advisory firms’ consideration of ESG and DEI factors.

Meanwhile, federal regulators—including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—are watching closely as the debate over ESG investing continues to play out in statehouses, boardrooms, and courtrooms across the country.

Bottom Line: Texas’s investigation into ISS and Glass Lewis highlights growing political and legal challenges facing the ESG advisory ecosystem. The outcome could redefine how institutional investors weigh financial returns against environmental and social considerations—and whether states can dictate the balance.