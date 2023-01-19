Texas AG Challenges New WOTUS Power Grab By Biden Admin
North Dakota offered support only it's not the same support as Texas for property rights or land owners.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit “defending Texans from the Biden Administration’s unlawful rule” defining the Waters Of The United States” (“WOTUS”), which would assert federal control over Texas land.
Under the WOTUS rule, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and the U.S. Department of the Army are seeking to grow fed…