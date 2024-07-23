Terex Signs Agreement to Purchase Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) in $2 Billion Cash Deal
The $2 billion all-cash transaction includes solid waste industry brands Heil, Marathon, Curotto-Can, and Bayne Thinline, as well as digital solutions such as 3rd Eye and Soft-Pak.
Norwalk, Conn.-based Terex Corporation has agreed to purchase Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) from Dover Corporation.
