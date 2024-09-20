Tennessee: Supreme Court Rules Drug-Sniffing Dog Alerts Still Constitute Probable Cause for Certain Marijuana-Related Searches
Tennessee legalized the possession and use of hemp products in 2019. Marijuana remains illegal in the state.
Judges on the Tennessee Supreme Court have determined that an alert from a drug-sniffing dog justifies a broader search of a defendant’s automobile, despite acknowledging that dogs cannot distinguish between legal hemp products and marijuana.
In its ruling, the Court affirmed that an alert from a drug dog – absent other evidence of suspicious activity –…