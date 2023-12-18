Tennessee Sues BlackRock in First-of-its-Kind Consumer Protection Suit over ESG Considerations
Tennessee’s lawsuit is a response to BlackRock’s conflicting statements and assertions regarding ESG’s influence over BlackRock’s business decisions across its wide array of assets.
Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed the first-of-its-kind consumer protection lawsuit against the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc. Tennessee’s complaint alleges that Blackrock made false or misleading representations to current and potential Tennessee consumers about the extent to which Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) consi…