Television Raising Political Ad Rates
The political ad tracking firm says candidates have already placed $540.9 million in future ad reservations.
This year is shaping up to be a “historically expensive” election, according to AdImpact. The political ad tracking firm says candidates have already placed $540.9 million in future ad reservations. And as inventory on their first-choice television fills up, and ad prices rise, it will help make other media including radio look a lot more attractive to …