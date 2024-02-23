TD Bank's New Sonic Identity Aims To 'Develop An Emotional Connection' With Customers
TD Bank aims to connect all customer experiences with sound by incorporating the music into digital and physical locations – including ATMs.
While sonic logos – those three-to-six-note musical stabs that have become a key part of advertising across all media – have proven effective when it comes to brand recognition, TD Bank is taking this to another level, outside of just its radio and TV spots.
