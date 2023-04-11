SVIB Demonstrates Why "G" Matters in ESG
Weeks before the bank went under, an audit showed critical signs of trouble which missed unrealized bond losses and the risk of a bank run.
An audit is coming forth that is showed warning signs at Silicon Valley Bank that went undetected during a KPMG audit just two weeks before the lender collapsed, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Under federal regulations introduced in 2017, the accounting firm was supposed to flag "critical audit matters": risks and uncertainties buried in financial sta…