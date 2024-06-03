Survey: Radio, TV News Consumption Strong As Many Fear Misinformation from Social Media
Broadcast media continues to play an outsized role in informing the public, according to a new survey conducted for Free Press. The advocacy group says it finds more than three-quarters (77%) of Americans use radio and television at least a few times each week for updates on news and events.
And 43% use radio and TV several times daily to stay informed.…